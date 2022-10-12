Sunderland 'bomb threat': Man arrested after City Hall evacuated
- Published
A man has been arrested following a "bomb threat" in Sunderland which saw the City Hall evacuated and surrounding roads closed.
Police and other emergency crews are at the scene which has been cordoned off while investigations continue.
Northumbria Police said it was called at 08:25 BST on Wednesday due to a report of "malicious communications" relating to a premises on Plater Way.
A 67-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.
City Hall is Sunderland City Council's HQ, and people are being urged to stay away.
"An investigation was launched following reports of malicious communications directed towards City Hall on Plater Way, Sunderland," a police spokesperson said.
"A number of precautionary measures have been put in place while emergency services remain in the area and we'd like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation at this time."
Earlier the council said City Hall had been evacuated as a precaution following what it called "a credible threat".
It added that services were continuing to operate "at near normal levels as possible", with continuity measures put in place where necessary.
The full council meeting due to take place later has been cancelled.
Todays Full Sunderland council Meeting has been Cancelled due to City hall still being closed after a Bomb threat .— Cllr Allen Curtis (@CllrCurtis) October 12, 2022
Online grocery firm Ocado, which has a call centre on Plater Way, tweeted that it was "liaising closely" with police and was "following their advice to ensure the safety of our colleagues".
A spokesperson told the BBC the building had not been evacuated on police advice.
Housing group Gentoo said it had closed its office at City Hall due to the "ongoing incident".
The North East Ambulance Service said seven ambulances were deployed to the scene "supporting police colleagues" after the "bomb threat".
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is also at the scene "as a precaution to support the police operation".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.