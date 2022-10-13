Modern slavery: 230 people rescued in North East in one year
More than 200 victims of modern day slavery have been rescued in north-east England in the last year, a report by the Salvation Army found.
The charity provides safe houses for victims once they have been saved from forcibly being made to work for little or no pay, often by criminal gangs.
One man told the BBC he was befriended by criminals who later coerced him into trafficking drugs.
Leo, 36, said they told him he would be killed if he did not do as he was told.
He had enjoyed a successful career in his home country in Eastern Europe and came to England to work in healthcare.
After arriving he applied for another job through some contacts but then discovered he had been tricked.
'Sell your liver'
A criminal gang took his passport and phone then controlled his movements, forced him to sleep in his car and deliver drugs.
"They ran after me with a knife and put plastic sheets down in the shed saying this is where we are going to kill you," Leo said.
"On another day they said we had to fly to another country because there was a match for my liver. Saying we're going to sell your liver."
The Salvation Army says Leo's story is not unique.
From July 2021 to June the charity helped 230 victims of modern slavery in the North East - up from 188 the previous year.
They were forced to work in factories, building sites or farms with little or no pay.
Increasingly, victims of modern slavery have been born and brought up in the UK, the charity says.
Craig Hilton, who runs a Salvation Army safe house in the North East, says the numbers of British-born victims is on the rise.
"The second biggest nationality we support are British nationals," he said.
"There's been a 22% increase so it's still very relevant and the biggest growth crime we have.
"We've supported people who've come to us standing up in what they've got, they've experienced horrendous torture and exploitation of fear, being forced to do something and threats."
Police forces say they are working hard to disrupt the gangs buying and selling humans for profit.
After years of abuse Leo got help from police after running away - he now has a job and home.
"I'm only alive because of them, without them I'd be dead or on the streets, I'd still be under their power without the Salvation Army. They would've killed me," he said.
