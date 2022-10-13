Northumberland county councillor urged to resign over 'no hunger' claim
- Published
A Conservative county councillor has been urged to resign after he said he found it "hard to believe" parents were skipping meals to feed their children.
In a video talking to Guardian columnist Owen Jones, Jeff Watson said people were "not starving".
Wansbeck's Labour MP Ian Lavery said his comments were a "disgrace" and he should resign.
Mr Watson, Northumberland's cabinet member for healthy lives, has been approached for comment.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the video was recorded during the Conservative Party Conference and had been circulating on social media.
Mr Watson, who represents Amble West with Warkworth, is heard denying the UK had issues with malnutrition, adding he did not see "people dying on the streets" in his area.
Told by Mr Jones that three million people were at risk of malnutrition in Britain, Mr Watson said: "I don't see it. I don't see it in my home town, I don't see people dying on the streets of malnutrition."
Asked whether that meant he lived in a bubble, he replied: "No I don't think so, because I live in Northumberland and the south east of Northumberland is one of the most deprived parts of the country.
"Yes they have got some difficulties but they're not starving. People aren't starving in the streets, they haven't got rickets."
Mr Jones said many charities had reported cases of parents skipping meals in order to feed their children, and asked Mr Watson if he believed those reports.
The councillor replied: "I find it hard to believe."
'Not fit to remain in position'
In a letter to council leader Glen Sanderson, Mr Lavery said: "To be frank, I found the video to be a disgrace.
"The level of child poverty in the North East is growing rapidly to the point where we have the highest levels of child poverty in the country.
"In their annual report for 2021 the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank show they have once again experienced their highest ever levels of demand.
"Doctors in my constituency have visited my office in recent months in a state of shock and fear at the health crisis they see developing in the most deprived pockets in our communities caused by such stark levels of poverty that are sadly endemic in certain areas across the region.
"I am sure you will share my disgust both at the views expressed by councillor Watson in this video as well as the tone in which he delivers them."
He added that if they were his true views, he was not "fit to remain in position".
A spokesman for Northumberland Conservatives said: "This administration is fully aware of challenges our residents and businesses are having as we are still struggling with the impact of Covid and now the cost of living crises including rising fuel costs.
"We are a strong and resilient community in Northumberland and the council has excellent support services who are able to work with many partners to help those in need."
