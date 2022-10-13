Weapons and drugs seized in Northumbria county lines crackdown
Weapons and drugs have been seized and more than 90 people arrested in a major crackdown on county lines gangs.
Northumbria Police raided a number of properties over the week with cocaine, crystal meth, ecstasy and cannabis among the drugs seized.
Almost £119,000 in cash was also taken in by police as well as a firearm, crossbow, machete, knives and throwing stars.
Police arrested 93 people on suspicion of various offences.
Det Ch Insp Stu Liddell of Northumbria Police said: "This has been an incredible effort with teams from across the force working together to share intelligence and take action to stop a brutal form of drug dealing which has no place here in Northumbria.
"What makes county lines different to other forms of drug dealing is the aggressive tactics to trap and exploit vulnerable users, including children, in a cycle of debt and addiction that they can't break free from."
