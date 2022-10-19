Burglary-hit Sunderland company criticises police and council
- Published
A social enterprise company burgled four times in as many months has blamed police and the local council for not doing enough to stop crime and anti-social behaviour.
Media Savvy in Sunderland was targeted once in May and three times in August.
Managing director Dan Makaveli said he and his staff "were left extremely vulnerable and unsupported for a significant period of time".
Northumbria Police said it was "committed to tackling burglary".
Three men had been convicted for the August break-ins at the property in Norfolk Street, it said.
But Mr Makaveli said police told him May's CCTV and a name provided locally were not enough to question a suspect who, he believes, broke-in again in August.
Northumbria Police "didn't do anything" for months and "didn't do anything after the second and third [burglaries]", he said.
"It took all of this to happen and lots of other instances with other local businesses and a bit of lobbying to get them to do anything at all."
On two occasions an individual stared straight into the CCTV camera before trying to move or cover it.
Mr Makaveli said a three-week delay in making an arrest after a forensics match meant the opportunity to recover stolen equipment was lost.
Northumbria Police said it investigated each report and three men had been arrested, charged and convicted for the August break-ins.
"Inquiries are ongoing into the burglary reported in May and efforts are ongoing to trace a wanted suspect in relation to the offence," a spokesperson said.
They added the force used "every tactic at our disposal to tackle burglary and target offenders".
The non-profit company provides education and training for marginalised groups, such as ex-offenders and people with mental health or learning difficulties.
Mr Makaveli said it spent thousands of pounds replacing stolen equipment and repairing damage.
Some items replaced after being taken in May were stolen again in August and other organisations in the same building had also been affected, he said.
But there was "very little consequence" for those involved and the council's publicised aspirations for the area did not match reality, he said.
He described the situation as "like you're banging your head against a brick wall", adding "we're just constantly promised that things are changing - but it doesn't really".
In response to Mr Makaveli's claims that fighting, drunkenness and drug-taking near his premises were not being tackled, the authority said it was "proactively working with the police and local businesses to address these issues".
Mr Makaveli said the situation had improved recently but he still monitored the CCTV feed via an app on his phone.
"I wake up randomly in the night and quickly check the CCTV just to see if everything's alright," he said.
"I have the rear CCTV on constantly and, every time I open my eyes, I'm checking it."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.