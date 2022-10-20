Dr Helen-Ann Hartley announced as 13th Bishop of Newcastle
The 13th Bishop of Newcastle has been announced as Dr Helen-Ann Hartley.
Dr Hartley, who grew up in Sunderland, is currently the Bishop of Ripon in the Church of England.
The late Queen approved the nomination and Dr Hartley succeeds the Right Reverend Christine Hardman who retired in November 2021.
Dr Hartley said she was "absolutely delighted" to take over the role and described herself as "a passionate advocate" for the region.
Dr Hartley - a keen runner who regularly takes part in Parkrun - is active in the world of media and is married to Myles, a musician from Cumbria.
Her parents, who have both retired, live in Durham, and her father was also a priest.
"With life-long connections to the whole region covered by the diocese, I am inspired by the example of the Northern Saints, whose engagement in God's mission lies deep in the fabric and contours of the land," she said.
Dr Hartley has previously lived in New Zealand where she was Bishop of Waikato on the country's North Island.
The Archbishop of York, the Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell, said Dr Hartley had a "deep commitment to championing those often under-represented in our society."
She will be installed as the Bishop of Newcastle in a service at Newcastle Cathedral in early-2023.
