Halloween: Blyth clothes bank boss says costs 'a worry for families'
A clothes bank boss is offering second-hand Halloween costumes to help parents struggling to afford them.
Jennifer Wake, who runs the Uniform for All Northumberland project, providing donated school uniforms on a pay-what-you-can-afford basis, said Halloween had become "really expensive".
She is now selling used costumes for £2 in an effort to ease the burden.
She said the average price of new costumes was about £14, with some going up to about £40.
Ms Wake said: "Halloween is an event. Kids look forward to it because it's associated with getting sweets and dressing up, but it can be really expensive."
She said the costumes were donated by people in the community to be used by other children and after Halloween, she would pack any away for next year.
'Feel special'
Florence Jordan, who volunteers with the Blyth-based project, said "every kind of person" was making use of the offer.
"The point is to help everyone," she said.
"The costumes are reasonably priced. People text asking if we have certain things. We do our best to accommodate them.
"It's the joy of helping the whole family. You want to see the children's faces when they come in.
"I've seen some children running round on Halloween with black plastic bags over them. I think kids feel special in a costume."
One grandmother who welcomed the initiative told the BBC the cost of buying costumes at full price on the high street alongside make-up and sweets was concerning.
"I've got three grandchildren - seven, nine and 10. They want it all and don't want to be left out.
"I've just looked in [one shop] for an outfit and they want £9.50 so if you think that three times over [it's expensive]."
