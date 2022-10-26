Boy, 11, killed by bus while riding bike in South Shields
- Published
An 11-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a bus while riding his bike, police have said.
The boy was cycling along Lizard Lane in South Shields when he was struck at about 15:30 BST on Tuesday, Northumbria Police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, a force spokesman said.
The boy is yet to be formally identified but his family are being supported by specialist officers. Witnesses are being sought.
Insp Phil Patterson said: "This collision has had devastating consequences for all involved, and our thoughts are with the boy's family at this incredibly difficult time.
"We are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and have spoken with a number of witnesses already to help us build up that picture.
"We are now asking for anyone else who saw what happened or who may have dashcam from the area to get in touch and assist us."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.