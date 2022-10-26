Anglers welcome Hexham bridge hydropower plan shelving
Environmentalists and anglers have welcomed the decision to shelve plans for a hydropower scheme on one of England's most important salmon rivers.
Northumberland County Council (NCC) has "paused" the project on the Tyne at Hexham Bridge near a fish pass.
It had planned to use the £1.8m scheme to provide electricity for the town's leisure centre, improving the council's carbon footprint.
Opponents said it could cause harm to migrating fish and damage biodiversity.
In a letter announcing the decision, council leader Glen Sanderson, said: "We would like to acknowledge the extremely valid concerns of various stakeholders who have committed to engaging with NCC over the course of this project about the potential impacts on the local environment and ecology of the river."
Phil Adams, of Salmon and Trout Conservation Northumbria, said: "All those concerned for the welfare of the River Tyne and its ecology will have breathed a sigh of relief at the news that this project has been paused."
Ceri Gibson, chief executive officer at Tyne Rivers Trust said: "Hydropower can be a good form of sustainable energy in the right location.
"Unfortunately, I believe Hexham Bridge is not the right location for the proposed scheme and could cause long-term damage to the river ecosystem."
Charlie Cooper, chairman of Hexham Anglers' Association, said: "The Tyne is now the best salmon fishery in England whilst still recovering from decades of industrial pollution.
"Ensuring that this transformation is not threatened is paramount."
