Mason French, 11, died in Whitburn after being hit by a bus
An 11-year-old boy who died when he was hit by a bus while riding his bike has been named.
Mason French, from Whitburn, South Tyneside, died at the scene in Lizard Lane, on Tuesday at about 15:30 BST.
His family is being supported by specially trained officers, Northumbria Police said.
Officers have spoken to the driver of the bus, who remained at the scene, as well as witnesses, but are continuing to appeal for further information.
Inquiries into what happened remain ongoing.
"We are continuing to support Mason's family as they try and process what has happened," said Insp Phil Patterson.
"Our thoughts are with Mason's loved ones, as well as the local community, who are deeply saddened by this tragic incident."
Police would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage.
