Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington
- Published
A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland.
The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster.
Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his bother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
His widow, Pat, said he would be "chuffed to bits" about the statue and the love shown by people in the town.
"Jack would be thrilled the people of Ashington thought so much of him," she said.
"I knew he was well liked here, but I think he'd be more than surprised at the love they've given him."
She unveiled the memorial with the help of another of her husband's brothers, Tom.
Bill Doherty, Ashington Football Club chairman, described the statue as a fitting tribute.
He said: "All the town comes together for these footballing moments.
"Everyone knew who [the Charlton brothers] were. Jack used to visit Ashington often. You'd see him at the British Legion or the post office.
"I think his legacy does continue. We'll all be watching the World Cup when it starts in November. These two lads went and lifted the trophy.
"Them being from Ashington, that's really special."
Jack Charlton began his professional football career with Leeds United where he went on to make a record number of appearances.
Following retirement on the pitch, he went on to manage Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United.
He then took charge of the Republic of Ireland national team and led them to the 1988 European Championships and 1990 World Cup.
The statue is part of a wider project which aims to also honour Bobby, their uncle Jackie Milburn and another former Ashington-born footballer, Jimmy Adamson.
