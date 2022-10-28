Newcastle student death: Man denies murdering Jason Brockbanks
A man has denied murdering a student found dead at a university block of flats.
Northumbria University student Jason Brockbanks was found at the accommodation in Newcastle's Howard Street on 27 September.
The 24-year-old from Whitehaven in Cumbria was confirmed dead by emergency services.
Aaron Ray, 21, of Mayfield Road, Sunderland, has pleaded not guilty at Newcastle Crown Court.
He has been remanded in custody, with no bail application made, ahead of a further hearing on 19 December.
He faces trial on 14 March next year.
