New £41m children's heart unit for Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary
A new children's heart unit is to be built at a Tyneside hospital in a bid to cut travelling time for patients.
The government agreed £41.7m for the unit which will be built at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI).
Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it wanted care to be on one site so patients did not need to travel between the Freeman Hospital and RVI.
Building work on the unit will begin in 2023 and could be fully operational by 2030/31.
The three-storey centre will be built on a section of the RVI's outdoor car park on Queen Victoria Road and will be connected to the rest of the hospital via a new footbridge.
A spokesman for the trust said: "This state-of-the-art building will become home to children's heart services, including transplants, and will bring together all of the trust's paediatric specialties on one site for the first time.
"This will mean that young patients and their families do not have to travel between the Freeman Hospital and RVI for different care and treatment."
'World-class facilities'
He added that the centre was part of a 10-year investment programme which will also include a new day treatment centre at the Freeman Hospital.
The plan also includes a new specialist hospital building, also on the RVI site, which will become home to many adult health services.
Deputy leader of Newcastle City Council, Karen Kilgour, said: "Newcastle is blessed with excellent hospitals and this heart centre will be a welcome addition, offering world class facilities right here in the North East.
"It will give children and their families the very best care and clinical excellence, allowing parents to stay with their children overnight and provide a therapy garden to aid children's recovery.
"The centre will be built to the highest environmental standards, contributing to our ambition to be a carbon net zero city by 2030."
