Sunderland bus strike: Driver walk-outs continue over pay dispute
- Published
Striking bus workers in Sunderland have vowed to continue industrial action until their pay demand is met.
Stagecoach drivers in the city staged their seventh day of strikes on Saturday after rejecting a rise of 4%, with a further 2% to follow later on.
The GMB union said drivers were being punished with a "miserly pay offer".
Stagecoach North East urged GMB to reopen talks and said the drivers had been offered a pay deal which was higher than local competitors.
The GMB claims the pay deal amounts to a real-terms pay cut and said workers wanted a rise of £14 per hour.
Union organiser Stuart Gilhespy said: "It's not going to make workers rich with £14 per hour, but it is going to allow them to lead a half decent life and hopefully be able to get through the cost of living crisis."
A spokesman for Stagecoach said the industrial action was having a "significant impact" on residents in Sunderland, many of whom relied on the bus as a sole means of transport.
"Drivers in Sunderland have been offered a pay deal which is higher than local competitors and would make GMB Union members amongst the highest paid bus drivers in the region.
The bus operator said it would try to keep as many services running as possible during the planned strike dates on 15-19 November, 23-24 December and 26-27 December.
It urged passengers to check the Stagecoach website for the revised timetables.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.