Newcastle Fenwick Christmas window reveal attracts mixed views

We are excited to welcome Lauren Child’s much-loved Clarice Bean to our 2022 Fenwick Christmas Window. Filled with warmth and irresistible humour, the pages of the utterly joyful book Think Like An Elf come to life as we introduce you to Clarice’s home, family and friends and join her on a quest to bring the circus to town for Christmas. Follow the link for exclusive content and see the window in person until early January 2023. https://bddy.me/3zRmevR