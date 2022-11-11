Ushaw Moor: Investigation under way after three-year-old boy dies
- Published
A three-year-old boy has died following "a medical incident", police have confirmed.
Officers were called to a property in Ushaw Moor in County Durham on Saturday afternoon to support the North East Ambulance Service.
An investigation with several agencies has begun into how the child died. No further details have been released.
Durham police said people living in the area would see an "increased presence" of officers while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.