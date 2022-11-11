Workers at a Newcastle gas and oil pipeline company to strike
More than 200 workers at a gas and oil pipeline manufacturers in Newcastle have voted to take industrial action.
Texas-based multinational Baker Hughes said a final offer of 4.5% was rejected by the workforce in Walker along with a one-off, lump-sum payment.
GMB union members claim the offer amounted to a "massive, real terms pay cut".
A spokesperson for the company said it had "no desire to see any form of industrial action".
Michael Hunt, GMB organiser, said: "Workers at Baker Hughes are desperate. They're struggling to make ends meet and feed their families."
Mr Hunt claimed the multinational was making "lots of money" and should "invest some of the cash into the workforce" to help with a rising cost of living.
A representative of Baker Hughes said: "Our Newcastle employees make a strong contribution to the business, and we have no desire to see any form of industrial action.
"We will work closely with our employees to reach a conclusion that best meets the needs of all parties and allows us to manage our costs in a market that continues to be volatile."
It added it would work with conciliation service Acas to reach a resolution and said it was "disappointing" the GMB had held three separate ballots which had "significantly" delayed the annual pay offer.
Strike dates are yet been decided.
