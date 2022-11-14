World Cup to hit Newcastle fans' food bank collections
- Published
A food bank set up by Newcastle United fans said it needs to find thousands of pounds to feed vulnerable families during the World Cup break.
The NUFC Fans' Food Bank can receive up to £5,000 at home games, which is matched by club co-owner Jamie Reuben.
As the tournament is being held over winter in Qatar, the next Premier League game at St James' Park will not be until New Year's Eve.
Volunteers hope they can get donations from pubs screening World Cup matches.
They are also holding an auction.
Collection stalls are regularly seen in Strawberry Place, in the shadow of the club's stadium, where they accept cash donations and food for the West End Food Bank, which provides parcels to more than 30,000 people a year.
'Mam's swiped tins'
Steve Hastie, who helped found the fans' food bank in 2016, said as a stop-gap they are hoping local pubs will help with collections during the tournament.
"We've always had a good community spirit in the North East," he said.
"We have young lads who come along with a couple of tins in their pocket. They might have swiped them out of their mam's kitchen but that doesn't matter to them - and it probably doesn't matter to their mam either.
"I think it's because we have lived through all sorts of adversity in the past. No matter what happened we always knew that the community was there to support them."
During the winter break, the food bank will collect ahead of Newcastle United Women's game on 27 November, the men's friendly with Spanish side Rayo Vallecano on 17 December, and the EFL Cup tie on 20 December against Bournemouth.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.