Ushaw Moor: Mum in court over murder of three-year-old son
- Published
A woman has appeared in court over the murder of her three-year-old son.
Christina Robinson, 28, faced Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court over the death of Dwelaniyah Robinson on 5 November.
Emergency services has been called to Bracken Court in Ushaw Moor, County Durham, and the child was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Ms Robinson, who was also charged with child neglect, did not enter any pleas and was remanded in custody.
She will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday.
Durham Police said its officers remained at the property while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.