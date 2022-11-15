Motorbike rider killed in Sunderland crash
- Published
A motorbike rider died when his vehicle crashed on an industrial estate, police have said.
The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing on Pennywell Industrial Estate in Sunderland at about 19:00 GMT on Monday.
Northumbria Police said his family were "understandably devastated" and are being supported by specialist officers.
Investigators are appealing for witnesses or information.
Officers are asking anybody who was travelling on the A183 Chester Road around the areas of Grindon and Pennywell who witnessed the crash or think they saw the motorcycle involved to contact them.
Sgt Craig Bartle said: "This is a tragic outcome and our thoughts go out to the man's family at this awful time.
"They are understandably devastated by what has happened and we will continue to offer them any support they need.
"A full investigation has been launched into the incident and we are determined to find out exactly what happened in the moments immediately preceding the fatal collision. It is imperative that the man's family get the answers they deserve."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.