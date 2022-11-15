Newcastle: Council faces prosecution over girl killed by tree
A council is to be prosecuted over the death of a six-year-old girl who was hit by a falling tree at her school.
Ella Henderson was seriously injured at Gosforth Park First School, Newcastle, on 25 September 2020, and died the next day at the Royal Victoria Infirmary.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Newcastle City Council will face a charge under section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act.
The first court hearing will take place on 10 January in South Tyneside.
The prosecution follows an investigation by the HSE, which was initially led by Northumbria Police.
A Newcastle City Council spokesman said: "This was a tragedy and our thoughts are with Ella's family. It would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this stage as legal proceedings are ongoing."
Ella's family raised £30,000 for the Great North Air Ambulance Service in her memory, after it responded to the emergency when she was injured.
After her death they released a statement saying: "We feel incredibly blessed to have had her in our lives.
"We had the perfect family and she will live on in our hearts."
