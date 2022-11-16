Elswick stabbing: Gordon Gault, 14, dies six days after attack
A 14-year-old boy has died six days after being stabbed in Newcastle.
Gordon Gault was wounded in what police say was a dispute involving several people near Westmorland Road, Elswick, at about 18:30 GMT last Wednesday.
He was found by an ambulance crew near Elswick Road and taken to hospital, but died on Tuesday evening.
Three teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
Eleven other people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Northumbria Police said all of those arrested had been bailed while its inquiries continue.
Ch Supt Helena Barron said it was believed "all parties involved were known to each other" with no wider risk to the public.
"First and foremost, this is an absolutely devastating outcome. Clearly, the last week has been incredibly difficult for Gordon's family," she said.
"We are determined to find out the full circumstances that led to Gordon's death."
Officers remain in the area as part of the ongoing investigation.
