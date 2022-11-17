Sunday for Sammy 2023 event scrapped amid cost of living crisis
A popular charity show in aid of performers in north-east England will not be staged next year due to the cost of living crisis, organisers say.
Normally held every two years, Sunday for Sammy was set up in memory of Sammy Johnson who was best known for roles in TV programmes Auf Wiedersehen Pet and Spender before his death in 1998.
Actor Tim Healy said people were "watching their pennies".
The Sammy Johnson Memorial Fund has given out £600,000 since its inception.
In a video statement on the Sunday for Sammy website, trust chairman Mr Healy said organisers were "very much aware people are struggling with day-to-day living costs".
"Everything is becoming more and more expensive and that includes the cost of putting on a show the size of ours," he said.
"The people on stage work for free, but the equipment, the lights, hiring the venue, it all adds up to hundreds of thousands of pounds.
"We've built up Sunday for Sammy over all these years and we really can't, in good conscience, put on a show we aren't 100% sure people can afford to buy tickets for.
"It would be wrong of us to risk your money that you have generously given us over all these years. We'd lose that vital cash we need to help fund young performers in the region, which is why we do it."
He added organisers would "wait until the time is right" to hold the next concert.
The events, first staged in 2000, feature TV, theatre and music stars with shows having been held at Newcastle's City Hall and arena as well as the Sage Gateshead.
Kevin Whately, Jimmy Nail, Timothy Spall and Denise Welch are among those to have performed.
