Man who stole Quarrington Hill car with child in back jailed
- Published
A man who stole a car with a two-year-old girl inside has been jailed for more than two years.
Luke James Joyce took the black Vauxhall Vectra from outside a house in Quarrington Hill near Durham on 21 September.
The vehicle was abandoned three miles away and the girl was unhurt.
Joyce, 27, of Peterlee, was jailed for 30 months at Durham Crown Court after admitting kidnap and aggravated vehicle taking.
He was also banned from driving for 51 months after admitting driving while disqualified.
