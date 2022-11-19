Security guard praised for Gateshead stag do river rescue
A quick-thinking security guard who helped save a reveller from a river has been praised by firefighters.
John Dickinson, who works at the Baltic art centre in Gateshead, alerted emergency services and found a throwline for a man who had jumped into the Tyne while on a stag do.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said the man "could easily have lost his life".
The brigade is supporting a national "Don't Drink and Drown" campaign.
The throwline equipment had been installed at the Baltic following a training session between TWFRS and the RNLI which Mr Dickinson had attended.
It helped keep the man, who had jumped from the Millennium Bridge in an attempt to swim across the Tyne, afloat while firefighters went to rescue him.
TWFRS area manager Richie Rickaby said: "The region has some beautiful waterways but these idyllic settings can become very dangerous if people enter the water under the influence of alcohol.
"Cold water shock can be deadly and if you have had a drink then your reaction time is even slower, making it more difficult to get to safety.
"The reveller could easily have been killed if it wasn't for the quick actions of John and the emergency services."
Mr Dickinson, a 61-year-old father of five and grandfather of six, said: "I knew if the lad was in the freezing cold water any longer things could have gone seriously wrong, and possibly prove fatal as the guy was stuck in the river."
The brigade said the lives of six people have been saved by throwlines installed across the Tyne and Wear area three years ago.
The campaign is being launched on Monday by the Royal Life Saving Society UK who said people out celebrating both the World Cup and Christmas were at heightened risk.
Charity director Lee Heard said: "This is the first time the World Cup will have been held during our winter time, so it will be a completely different experience to what we have been used to in previous tournaments when we may have seen people in pub beer gardens, watching the games on a big screen in the summer sun, which will inevitably come with some challenges.
"This paired with the celebrations around Christmas brings concerns around water safety."
