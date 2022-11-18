Gateshead stabbing: Tomasz Oleszak's mother condemns knife crime
- Published
The mother of a 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed has condemned knife crime.
Tomasz Oleszak was found wounded in the Aycliffe Crescent area of Springwell Estate in Gateshead, on 3 October.
Kamila Wisniewska said she was "totally lost" without her son and saddened to hear another boy had been stabbed.
"To see on the news the tragic loss of another 14-year-old boy Gordon Gault through knife crime, my heart breaks even more," she said.
Ms Wisniewska said her son had "the biggest and most beautiful heart" and the "most contagious smile".
Tomasz was a role model for his younger brother, who would copy what he did and wanted Tomasz's friends to be his friends, she said.
"Tom didn't mind this at all," she added.
"I remember times when Tomasz would get angry with me for asking where he was going and who he was with but I was just worried - as a parent I'm allowed to be."
Ms Wisniewska said the family could not believe the situation they found themselves in and added her son's death had also affected the local Springwell community.
The teenager played with Cleveland Hall Football Club, which has organised a memorial football match on Sunday at Gateshead Stadium.
A memorial bench has also been dedicated to the teenager at the club in Gateshead.
"When we found out about the memorial match for Tomasz and the important message it's giving out I thought it will be a beautiful day to honour him from which he would also be proud," his mother added.
"I wish he could be there and see how many people have come together for him and it shows how much he was thought of by his team, the coaches and everyone coming to watch."
A 14-year old boy has appeared at Newcastle Crown Court charged with Tomasz's murder, along with attempted wounding with intent and having a bladed article in public.
The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, was remanded ahead of a plea hearing next month with a provisional trial date set for 21 March.
