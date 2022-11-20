Tomasz Oleszak: Football match in memory of stabbed teenager
A football match has been held in memory of a boy killed in a stabbing.
Tomasz Oleszak, 14, died days after being wounded on the Springwell Estate in Gateshead in October.
His football team, Cleveland Hall Under 15s, held the match at Gateshead Stadium on Sunday to celebrate his life and raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime.
His family said they wanted to thank the club and community for supporting them since Tomasz's death.
Tomasz' family were presented with his number 15 shirt ahead of kick off and a minute's applause was held 15 minutes in.
Both teams also sported a "lives not knives" message on the front of their jerseys.
In a statement, Tomasz's family said "well done and thank you" to the Cleveland Hall players and coaches, adding: "Thank you everyone for being here for us and for Tom.
"We hope you remember him and all stay close together.
"This is still so raw for us and our hearts hurt so much but you have all done Tom so proud and we love you all."
At the scene
By Megan Paterson, BBC Look North North East and Cumbria
At first this could look like any other youth football match.
The atmosphere is upbeat, but when you look closely and talk to the team and the crowd the message is clear.
Young players with "lives not knives" written across their shirts, many of them played with Tomasz Oleszak or were in his class at school.
Some have struggled to understand what happened to their friend, their parents tell me the charity match is a way for them to remember Tomasz and to help his family.
His mum, dad and younger brother shook hands with players and staff before the match, teammates they wished he was still standing shoulder to shoulder with.
A club remembering a player and a friend, a community still shocked by his loss.
The match, which also raised funds for Tomasz's family, was arranged in partnership with Gateshead Council, Gateshead FC, Durham FA and the office of the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.
More than 800 tickets were sold with about 350 people attending.
A 14-year old boy has been charged with Tomasz's murder, along with attempted wounding with intent and having a bladed article in public, with a trial date set at Newcastle Crown Court for 21 March.
