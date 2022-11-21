Conor McPherson: Soldier died on exercise after flawed Army safety planning
A soldier shot dead on a night-time exercise died by accident after the Army failed to ensure it was safely planned, an inquest jury concluded.
Private Conor McPherson, 24, sustained a fatal head wound at Otterburn, Northumberland, in 2016.
Northumberland Coroner Andrew Hetherington heard Pte McPherson, from Paisley, Renfrewshire, was mistaken for a target by a soldier behind him.
A report had identified a number of failings in the run-up to the incident.
The Defence Safety Authority's Service Inquiry's review, published in 2017, also stated that soldiers had been stumbling about in the dark while firing live rounds.
'Man down'
Pte McPherson served with The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland.
He had been taking part in field training known as Exercise Wessex Storm, which was split between Otterburn Training Area and Salisbury Plain.
The group's final task of the day was to negotiate targets at a firing range, using live ammunition but without any fixed illumination.
A reconstruction ordered by the previous inquiry found that the night vision goggles and ear plugs worn by Pte McPherson were not cleared for use in this type of exercise.
The probe also identified eight "contributory factors" that made the fatal accident more likely, including a lack of effective supervision of the soldier who fired the shot.
Pte McPherson died from a single gunshot wound when a bullet perforated his helmet on the night of 22 August 2016, the inquest heard.
An investigation concluded it was "highly likely" the fatal shot was discharged by a soldier referred to as "Firer Two".
Other soldiers present told the court they heard gunfire and then a shout of "man down".
After the jury's verdict, the court heard "Firer Two" had been disciplined only two months before the fatal shooting for "negligent discharge".
It also emerged that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is still considering further action against individuals following the death.
Craig Hassall KC, for the HSE, said nobody was charged with an offence after an investigation by the Royal Military Police, but it was still not known if any other action was taken.
The inquest had heard the Army is "trying to foster a culture of safety".
'Loved family life'
The coroner said Pte McPherson's father, Neil, had told the court the family had "struggled to comprehend what had happened to him" after hearing of his death.
Mr McPherson said he had been a "model son" who did not drink or smoke and "loved family life".
"The family are immensely proud of him, he saw the Army as a challenge," he said.
The Army previously said it "deeply regrets" the death of the young soldier, which was "a terrible, terrible tragedy".
