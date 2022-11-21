Eroded A183 coast road will save it for decades - council
- Published
Work has begun to move an eroded road to save the coastal route for at least 50 years.
South Tyneside Council said the A183 Coast Road between South Shields and Whitburn had been at risk of falling into the sea.
A 500m section, between Marsden Lime Kilns and the caravan site near the Marsden Grotto, is being moved 24m inland, away from clifftops.
Work is expected to be finished by summer 2024.
The council said a survey carried out in 2019 identified parts of the route would be compromised in future due to the ongoing erosion of the cliff face, including the formation of caves.
Councillor Ernest Gibson, lead member for transport and neighbourhoods, said: "This scenic route is well used by residents and visitors, but it's future is compromised in its current position.
"Realigning the road and bringing it further inland in this location is essential for public safety.
"It will preserve this important route for decades to come while supporting the natural erosion of the cliffs in this area."
"The project has taken years of planning, with careful consideration given to maintaining the area's natural and historical features."
The area is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and Special Area of Conservation because of its proximity to local wildlife habitats and near Marsden Lime Kilns, a scheduled monument.
The council said habitats within the site boundary would also be reinstated once the road had been repositioned, with the existing road excavated and returned to grassland.
The route will remain open for Coast Road users, with two-way signals in place.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.