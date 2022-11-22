Overdue book fines scrapped at North Tyneside libraries
Fines for overdue books are being scrapped at North Tyneside libraries, a council has confirmed.
From 1 December, borrowers from the district's 12 libraries will no longer be asked to pay a fine when returning a book late.
North Tyneside Council said it hoped the move would encourage more people into its buildings by "removing financial barriers".
It follows Newcastle Council which scrapped fees in April.
Historic fines will also be cancelled, meaning long overdue books can be returned with nothing to pay.
The council said it would offer vouchers to its sports and leisure centres as a prize for the most overdue book returned to them.
Councillor Sandra Graham said: "Removing fines will allow us to remove financial barriers to the use of libraries, encouraging greater use, particularly for those who have the least opportunities to access books in other ways, and supporting literacy and learning in our borough.
"In the current economic climate, when we are promoting our libraries as warm spaces for people to spend time in to save money, we believe it is the ideal time to remove our library fines and offer a little extra help for people during these tough times."
The decision to scrap fees coincides with the start of Warm Welcome sessions at the district's libraries and Customer First Centres which will be open for anyone who wants to stay somewhere warm.
