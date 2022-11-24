Postal vote response to 'gerrymandering' ID plan
Improved postal voting could address concerns new laws will lead to voter "suppression", a council leader said.
The new Elections Act 2022 requires voters to present identification before casting their ballot in elections.
Gateshead Council Labour leader Martin Gannon said its impact on turnout was intentional and it was "political gerrymandering"
The government said everyone eligible to vote would "continue to have the opportunity to do so".