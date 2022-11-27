Storm Arwen: Public invited to replant lost Wallington trees
A project to replant thousands of trees toppled by Storm Arwen is under way in Northumberland.
It is thought one million trees were felled across the county when winds of up to 98mph hit last November.
The Wallington estate, near Morpeth, saw around 40 hectares lost - around 50 football pitches - and clear-up work will continue into 2023.
The public is being offered the chance to plant their own tree on 3 December on a site devastated by the storm.
"It's all about trying to encourage people about tree planting, the climate and biodiversity crisis and how people can make a difference - you need to have that message of hope," said countryside manager Paul Hewitt.
It is hoped the tree planting will become an annual event.
Around 16,500 trees will be planted through the Storm Arwen recovery programme.
A special artwork - dubbed 'elementree' - has been carved into a huge oak tree that fell close to the entrance of the East Woods, by tree sculptor Tommy Craggs using chainsaws.
An 8ft owl has also been carved into a tree stump as a lasting monument.
The National Trust-run estate believes the aftermath of the storm offers a chance to turn the disaster into a redesign for future generations.
Mr Hewitt said planting new species of trees could have "greater influence" on other wildlife.
"We are used to storms but the scale and intensity of this one shocked us," he said.
"A year on we have consolidated where we are and it has turned from disaster to a massive operation to change direction."
