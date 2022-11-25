North East tourist boards pilot £2.25m scheme to boost visitors
The north-east of England is to pilot a £2.25m project aimed at attracting tourists and major events.
A partnership of Visit Northumberland, the Newcastle Gateshead Initiative and Visit County Durham will target investment, new businesses and jobs.
The pilot will run across the region's seven local authority areas.
Newcastle Gateshead Initiative chief Sarah Green said it was an opportunity for "reinforcing local pride in our place".
She said: "Our region will act as a blueprint for the rest of England.
"From Auckland Castle to Alnwick Gardens, from dark skies to sparkly venues, from fish and chips to fine dining, the aim of this partnership is to provide an inclusive welcome for all."
A review last year of tourism boards, which market areas to businesses and visitors, found there were too many.
Having more than 150 of different sizes made it confusing for tourists planning breaks and businesses looking to invest, the report concluded.
The government set out plans earlier this year to streamline tourist boards, now known as destination management organisations (DMOs), by concentrating on the top performing bodies.
It hopes they will increase visitor numbers, create jobs, and attract major business, cultural and sporting events, highlighting the Tour de Yorkshire and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as examples.
It believes by working in partnership, DMOs will be able to attract new hotels, make use of heritage and culture, and exploit the potential of the region's natural assets, including its dark skies, beaches and national parks, while making them sustainable and fully accessible.
Tourism Minister Stuart Andrew said the North East had much to offer tourists but "we want to go further and attract even more visitors".
The government wanted to streamline the way the region's tourism bodies worked together to "improve the region's offer and the way it markets itself", he said.
The pilot will be monitored and, if effective, the partnership model could be rolled out to other regions.
