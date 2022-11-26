World Cup: Newcastle England fans 'disappointed' after game switches off
Fans were left "disappointed" after a fanzone event streaming England's World Cup clash against the USA appeared to get stuck on the wrong channel.
Technical problems meant the crowd in Newcastle missed the start of the second half of Friday's 0-0 draw.
There were chants of "we want out money back" when the action stopped.
NX Newcastle released a statement which said staff were "very disappointed with the technical problems" and it would provide an update regarding refunds.
"We would like to add that the event was not promoted by NX but by a promoter with a long-standing track record of delivering sports events in the city," it said.
Fan Adam Pearson, from Wallsend in North Tyneside, said: "Ultimately everyone was angry."
The 21-year-old posted a video online that has more than 500,000 views, where the crowd can be heard shouting as the large TV screen flips through various programmes, including the BBC's Angels of the North.
It finally landed on the game, provoking loud cheers.
An update regarding tonight's FanZone event.
"The TV went off at half time and for the next 30 minutes the event struggled to resume the match, causing the crowd to become more hostile... including chants of 'we want our money back'," Mr Pearson added.
"The entry price was between £10 and £15, so obviously people were very upset about not being able to see the game."
The venue said in its statement that staff were "working with the event promoter to establish precisely why the football screening was not delivered as expected".
"NX would like to apologise to all fans who had such a disappointing experience," it added.
