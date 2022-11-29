Fiona Hill to become Durham University chancellor
- Published
A miner's daughter from County Durham who advised three US presidents on foreign affairs will be the next chancellor of Durham University.
Fiona Hill, from Bishop Auckland, is a specialist on Russian and European geopolitics who worked for George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
The 57-year-old will take up the university role in 2023 replacing opera singer Sir Thomas Allen.
The post was created in 1832 as the ceremonial head of the university.
Ms Hill attended Bishop Barrington School and gained degrees from St Andrew's University in Scotland and Harvard University in the US.
She became a US citizen in 2002 and served on the US National Intelligence Council from 2006 to 2009, and was a member of the US National Security Council under President Trump.
'Coalhouse to White House'
Ms Hill said: "It is an immense privilege, surprise and honour to be selected as the next chancellor of Durham University in the county where generations of my family have deep roots and where I spent my formative years.
"I am very much looking forward to becoming more involved in university life, meeting staff and students and engaging with the wider community as I carry out my duties."
She has previously spoken about her passion for social mobility having herself moved "literally from the coalhouse to the White House".
Ms Hill is one of four speakers who will feature in this year's BBC Radio Four Reith Lecture.
'Outstanding career'
University chairman Joe Docherty said he was "delighted" with Ms Hill's appointment, adding: "Fiona will serve as a living embodiment of the transformative powers of education and research and help to inspire our University community, especially our students, to achieve extraordinary things at Durham and beyond."
Vice-chancellor Professor Karen O'Brien said Ms Hill had "such an extraordinary and deep understanding of global affairs", adding: "Fiona's outstanding career as an exemplary public servant will resonate strongly amongst our university community, especially in light of her beginnings in the north east of England."
Previous chancellors of Durham have included ballerina Dame Margot Fonteyn and writer Bill Bryson.
An official installation ceremony will be held at Durham Cathedral next summer.
