Historian David Olusoga to get freedom of Gateshead
- Published
Historian and TV presenter David Olusoga is to be granted the freedom of Gateshead, the council has confirmed.
Mr Olusoga moved to the town from Nigeria when he was five years old and has spoken of his love for the area as well as encounters with racism.
The Civilisations presenter said the freedom honour was "wonderful".
A confirmation ceremony will take place in February for Mr Olusoga and ex-Gateshead Council leader Mick Henry, who was a councillor for 33 years.
Mr Olusoga, who is being awarded the freedom for his contribution to academia, said: "It is wonderful to be honoured by my home town this way.
"I'm from a generation who were told to get on our bikes.
"A generation too many of whom had to leave the North East for work.
"But like most of that generation, I am a reluctant exile and remain deeply connected to the region in which I was brought up."
Mr Henry was a councillor for Saltwell for 30 years and spent the last 14 of those as leader of the council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
During his tenure, he oversaw the opening of the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Arts and Sage Gateshead. He is also a senior lecturer in photography at Northumbria University.
Mr Henry said: "This honour means so much to me and I will always treasure it."
