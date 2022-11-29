Tyne Bridge repairs could take up to four years
Restoration of the Tyne Bridge could take up to four years because it is in a worse state of decay than first feared, it has been claimed.
A £41m revamp has been approved but investigations have found the crossing needs more extensive repairs.
It means the project, which was due to be completed in two years, could last twice as long as planned.
Council bosses have also confirmed traffic would be reduced to one lane in either direction during the works.
The Grade II* listed landmark currently carries 70,000 vehicles each day, potentially meaning years of congestion chaos on a key route into Newcastle city centre.
Full details of the extent of repairs needed have not yet been announced, but a council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the cost should still be covered by the £41.4m package already agreed.
The expected start date has been pushed back to late 2023 - meaning the completion date could encroach on the bridge's 100th anniversary in 2028.
Labour's Jane Byrne, Newcastle City Council's cabinet member for transport, called the project "challenging and complex", highlighting the age of the bridge, protecting the colony of kittiwakes from disturbance and managing traffic.
"Early timelines show this could be four years, but we will be working to complete the work sooner, and we will be working with other authorities and public transport providers to have measures in place to mitigate the impact to the travelling public," she added.
Newcastle and Gateshead councils said closing a lane of traffic in either direction was required for the safety of workers.
Transport chiefs are exploring "a number of mitigation measures" to ease congestion - including promoting alternative routes and improving public transport links.
The £41.4m investment package to restore both the Tyne Bridge and the Central Motorway was confirmed in the summer, with the government committing more than £35m towards the scheme.
Inspection works have been taking place to assess the true condition of the bridge, which has not undergone any major maintenance for more than two decades.
The project will include steelwork repairs, full grit-blasting and repainting, concrete repairs, drainage improvements, stonework and masonry repairs, bridge deck waterproofing and resurfacing, parapet protection and bridge joint replacement.
A report will go before Newcastle and Gateshead councils in December.
