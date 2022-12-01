County Durham teenager receives bravery award for helping raped girl
A teenager who helped to protect a rape victim has been honoured by police.
Kate Carr was on the phone to a friend when she heard cries coming from trees near to Oakley Park, Stanley, County Durham, in September 2021.
She found a girl half-dressed in the mud, spotted a man nearby and realising something was wrong ran over to help as the attacker fled the scene.
Kate, who was 14 at the time, escorted the victim to safety and called police, who have awarded her for her courage.
The suspect was quickly identified and consequently was jailed for 11 years after pleading guilty at court in December 2021, Durham Constabulary said.
Kate was honoured at the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) Police and Public Bravery Awards.
It recognises those who have acted courageously and selflessly to help protect others, and where people have actively assisted police.
'Very dangerous'
Assistant Chief Constable Tonya Antonis, from Durham Constabulary, accompanied Kate at the awards where she collected a gold medal for her efforts.
ACC Antonis said the teenager had shown "immense compassion and bravery" in not only safeguarding the victim but helping put "a very dangerous offender" behind bars.
"County Durham and Darlington is a wonderful place because of its people who are always willing to help and often put themselves in harms way for the safety of others, often strangers who they have never met before.
"I'm delighted Kate has been given the recognition she deserves in what would have been a very traumatic experience for the victim, she should be very proud of herself."
