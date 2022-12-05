Newcastle jewellery burglars where victim tied up jailed
Published
Three burglars who stole high value jewellery from a woman who was threatened with a fake gun and tied up have been jailed.
The gang staked out the Newcastle home of their target for several days before Abdulatif Nsubuga posed as a workman to gain entry, Northumbria Police said.
Police stopped him and accomplice Mohammed Raja as they drove to London.
Nsubgua was jailed for 10 years six months, Raja for 44 months and Ravi Handa three years one month.
'Hurt family'
Police said Handa, 38, of Abbots Way, North Shields, concocted the plan with Nsubuga, 32, of Summerwood Road, Isleworth, and Raja, 31, of Standard Road, Hounslow, both London.
Nsubuga posed as a workman inquiring about repair works in the area when he knocked on the victim's door, as Raja waited in a car outside.
He then pulled out an imitation firearm and threatened to hurt her family unless she handed over money and jewellery.
Nsubuga tied the victim to a wardrobe and then after searching the house got away with jewellery, a police spokesman said.
'Terrifying ordeal'
After intercepting communications, police were able to apprehend Nsubuga and Raja on their return journey to London and arrested them.
The jewellery was then recovered.
Det Insp Tam Fowler of Northumbria Police praised the victim's bravery, adding it had been a "terrifying ordeal".
Nsubuga admitted one count of aggravated burglary while in possession of an imitation firearm and Raja and Handa both admitted burglary when they appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.
Handa was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order against the victim and her family.
