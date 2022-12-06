Derwentside immigration centre needs improvements
A controversial immigration centre for women needs to improve in multiple areas, a mixed report has found.
Derwentside Immigration Removal Centre opened amid protests near Consett, County Durham, in November 2021 to house women facing deportation.
HM Chief Inspector of Prisons had a number of concerns following an unannounced visit in August.
The Home Office said it welcomed the report's "positive findings" while problems were being addressed.
The centre, run by Mitie Care and Custody, had 25 women staying when the inspectors visited, with detainees spending an average of 27 days there.
'Relationships mostly good'
Derwentside replaced Yarl's Wood as the main centre for detained women and is on the site of the former Medomsley detention centre for young offenders which was the scene of widespread abuse for decades before it shut in 1988.
Inspectors said the centre had a "high ratio of staff" meaning officers "had time to get to know the women in their care", and "although inexperienced, staff members were generally friendly and supportive to detainees and relationships were mostly good".
But some staff "did not have enough understanding or insight into the experiences and backgrounds of detainees", the inspectors added.
They said the remoteness of Derwentside meant detainees had "very few visits" and the centre "had not done enough to encourage women to keep in contact with family", while mobile phone reception was "patchy".
'Much work'
Inspectors said assaults were "rare" but the processes to support victims and tackle attackers were "weak" with poor data and record keeping.
They identified four "priority concerns", namely:
- Deficient record keeping, action planning and quality assurance across most areas.
- Those at risk of self-harm or suicide did not receive consistent and well-organised care.
- Use of force was not always carried out professionally and oversight was lacking.
- Some vulnerable women continued to be detained despite evidence of a "deleterious effect" on their health and well-being.
Inspectors also had 11 "key concerns" including:
- Insufficient focus on the needs of women in detention.
- Many women had long journeys and arrived late at night.
- Poor record-keeping of violent incidents.
- Putting detainees in the separation unit was "not always clearly justified" and had "sometimes been used punitively".
- Some staff made disrespectful comments to detainees and "showed little understanding of detainees' past traumas and present concerns".
- Interpreting services were used "too little".
- Consultation with detainees about their needs was "poor".
- Some "key facilities" were still being built.
- There were not enough activities for women to do.
The inspectors' report said: "While the general atmosphere at Derwentside was positive, there is much work for the leadership, the central Mitie team and the Home Office to make sure that systems of governance are strengthened and that staff are adequately trained to support the often vulnerable women in their care."
A Home Office spokesperson said the report found the centre "provides good care and support with excellent healthcare facilities", with the welfare and engagement teams showing "dedication and professionalism".
The spokesperson added: "Steps are already being taken to address the recommendations in the report, and we are working closely with partners and contractors to ensure the services provided, including safeguarding, are of the highest standard."
