A1 Northumberland dualling decision delayed further
A decision on dualling the A1 in Northumberland has been delayed until September 2023, the government has confirmed.
Plans to make a 13-mile stretch between Morpeth and Alnwick dual carriageway had been due to be decided on Monday.
But Transport Minister Huw Merriman said a further nine months was needed for "consideration of environmental matters".
Supporters of the scheme previously said they were "disappointed".
The decision had already been delayed twice before this latest announcement.
If approved, the scheme would involve dualling eight miles of the A1 to a dual carriageway between Morpeth and Felton, as well as a further five miles between Alnwick and Ellingham.
It follows decades of campaigning to get the major road dualled throughout the county, with local politicians consistently pointing out that many rural residents have no realistic alternative mode of travel other than the A1, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
