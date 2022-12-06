National Express coach gets stuck on Sunderland verge
A National Express coach carrying passengers became stuck on a grass verge after going down a narrow street and then residents tried to free it.
People in the Sunderland housing estate were surprised to see the coach outside their front doors at about 16:45 GMT on Monday.
The coach had been diverted while on its way to Newcastle from the city and had travelled down Capetown Road.
National Express said the coach had stopped as a "safety precaution".
One resident, Bron Louise Donkin, captured the moment several people tried to help free the vehicle.
She said they had tried to push the front of the coach back from the verge.
However, after multiple attempts, they were unable to move it.
There had been 11 passengers on the coach, who were later provided with onward transport.
On social media, residents had urged people to avoid the Ferryboat Lane area as cars and buses queued up.
'Recovery team'
A National Express spokesperson said the driver had taken the decision to stop the service for safety reasons.
They said: "The 426 service between Sunderland and Newcastle was diverted following the closure of Ferryboat Lane as a result of a road traffic collision.
"The coach mounted a grass verge whilst manoeuvring in a tight space with parked cars and as a safety precaution, the driver took the decision to stop [the] service and seek assistance from a recovery team.
"The coach was safely removed and all 11 passengers on board were provided with onward travel."
