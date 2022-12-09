South Shields fireworks cancelled amid weather worries
- Published
A fireworks show set to round off a Christmas parade has been cancelled due to concerns about the weather.
The display was planned to start in South Shields at 18:00 GMT on Friday as part of the South Tyneside Christmas Parade, which will still go ahead.
A South Tyneside Council spokeswoman said other activities would carry on as planned.
She said the fireworks cancellation was disappointing but necessary "in the interests of safety".
The spokeswoman said: "We are really looking forward to tonight's spectacular Christmas Parade.
"However, it is with great regret that the fireworks finale will not go ahead due to adverse weather and sea conditions which would make it unsafe to proceed."
The parade will feature performances from the Stark! drumming group, street illuminations, entertainers and a performance by Jenn Cherene at Harbour Drive.
