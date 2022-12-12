Gateshead Feeding Families charity providing free Christmas dinners
- Published
A young carer from Newcastle says she could not afford to buy advent calendars for her younger siblings as she needed the money for essentials.
Erin Crow, 19, became the guardian for brother Liam and sister Lily after her mam Jo, 47, died from cancer in 2021.
She says the cost of living crisis has left her "struggling" and without help from a local Gateshead charity, there would be no turkey on Christmas Day.
Feeding Families is helping many like Erin by donating Christmas dinners.
"This year, it sounds silly, but I've even stopped advent calendars," she said.
"Everything has went up and [with] that little bit of money I can pay towards the shopping or milk.
"I've noticed the weekly shop is just getting less, and less and less so by the end of the week we're really struggling."
Based in Blaydon, Feeding Families helps people throughout the year, but with the added pressure of the cost of living this year's Christmas dinner campaign has been vital for those in need.
The charity appealed for donations of ingredients to make dinners - the donors buy the ingredients and then they get to pack it up and drop it off at the homes of those in need.
Erin said they cried when they found out they had been donated a dinner
"It's been difficult, but the kids have been really understanding," she said.
"Christmas Day, because of Feeding Families we do have a hamper, but I think if I didn't have them, we wouldn't be having Christmas dinner, definitely not.
"They [the kids] know I'm giving literally everything that I can give. Even if I gave them five or six presents, they'd still be happy with the day we're going to have, we're going to have a really nice day."
A government spokesperson said: "Our priority will always be to support the most vulnerable and we recognise that people are struggling with rising prices which is why we are protecting millions of those most in need with at least £1,200 of direct payments and providing all households with £400 towards energy costs this year.
"Our immediate support also includes our Energy Price Guarantee, saving around £900 for a typical household over winter and our Household Support Fund is helping people with essential costs.
"Meanwhile the Chancellor recently announced a further extensive cost-of-living package, ensuring those most in need are supported next year as well as this."
