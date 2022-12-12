Teenage kayaker who fell into River Tyne rescued from icy rocks
A teenage kayaker had to be rescued after becoming trapped on icy rocks.
The sea cadet was on the River Tyne on Saturday when they fell out of their kayak and got their leg trapped on Rescue Rock, in Acomb, Northumberland.
A team of 26 volunteers from the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team spent more than three hours getting the teenager to safety.
A spokesman for the team said the cadet was given pain relief and taken to hospital in a blizzard blanket.
The teenager had been with a group of other cadets when they got into difficulty.
Members of the North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team also helped with the rescue.
The spokesman added: "The initial part of the evacuation across Rescue Rock required extreme care due to the rocks being iced over in places.
"We wish the cadet well for a swift and full recovery, and would like to thank the group for the way in which they dealt with the situation."
