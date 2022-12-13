Ushaw Moor death: Mother denies murder of three-year-old son
A woman has denied murdering her three-year-old son and pleaded not guilty to a charge of child cruelty.
Christina Robinson, 28, entered pleas via a prison video-link to Newcastle Crown Court regarding the death of Dwelaniyah Robinson.
The little boy was taken to hospital by ambulance from Ms Robinson's home in Durham but could not be saved.
Ms Robinson, of Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor, is expected to stand trial in October next year.
The court heard the child cruelty charge related to the period between 30 September and the boy's death on 5 November.
His mother is accused of assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting or exposing him in a manner likely to cause "unnecessary suffering or injury to health".
