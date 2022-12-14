Northumbria Police confirms Vanessa Jardine as new chief
- Published
Northumbria Police has confirmed Vanessa Jardine as the force's next chief constable.
Ms Jardine, who is currently deputy chief constable at West Midlands Police, will replace Winton Keenen in March.
She previously spent six months as Northumbria's temporary assistant chief constable in 2016.
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said Ms Jardine was "highly regarded".
Ms Jardine, who has been a police officer for 28 years, said she was "delighted" with the opportunity to join Northumbria permanently, saying: "What I remember most is how fantastic the people were.
"Everyone was very friendly and made me feel so welcome.
"The North East is one of the most vibrant places to live, work and visit and has a great police force."
'Inspiring'
Before joining West Midlands Police she worked at Greater Manchester Police where she served as a detective at every rank and the head of public protection.
She was also the force lead for domestic abuse, child protection and child sexual exploitation.
Ms McGuinness said: "She not only brings with her a wealth of experience from a successful and varied career in policing, but she is determined to push Northumbria to be the very best it can be.
"She is a well-liked and highly regarded officer and as a leader she will be ambitious, inspiring and inclusive."
