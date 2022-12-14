A1 Northumberland crash: Road closed near Shotton, Morpeth
A crash involving a number of vehicles has closed the southbound carriageway of the A1 in Northumberland.
The road, between the B1337 and A19 near Shotton and Morpeth, remains shut to drivers.
The emergency services are on the scene, National Highways confirmed just before 10:10 GMT on Wednesday.
Diversions have been put in place. The latest disruption comes as the A1 southbound also remains closed near Berwick-upon-Tweed.
The road, between the A698 and A1167, was shut when three vehicles collided, leaving one person with minor injuries.
A diversion is in place and police urged drivers to take alternative routes.
