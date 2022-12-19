South Shields US Civil War veteran's grave: Hunt on for owners
An ancestor of a 17th Century US Civil War veteran is trying to find the owner of his grave - 3,400 miles (5,450km) away - so a headstone can be installed.
Benton Harte Zerbe, who served in the 3rd New Jersey Cavalry, is buried in Westoe Cemetery in South Shields.
His great-great-grandnephew Charles Bogino, based in the US, is now campaigning to get his ancestor's grave marked with a headstone.
He believes it might be owned by ancestors of Mr Zerbe's in-laws.
Mr Bogino is now urging South Shields residents to help him find any descendants of Alexander and Mary Scott.
Mr Zerbe, who was born in the US in 1841, had a rapid promotion from private to first lieutenant within 16 months.
After the war Mr Zerbe worked in munitions and travelled to London where he met his future wife Janette Scott.
The couple settled in South Shields, where they had two children and Mr Zerbe ran the Eureka Hotel.
He then died in 1880 at the age of 39.
Mr Bogino said: "When I look at his story and how he wound up in South Shields it just seems sad - this guy died aged 39 of tuberculosis, the same month his daughter was born, leaving his wife a widow with two kids.
"In any time and any place that's a sad story."
Mr Bogino found his ancestor's grave through the organisation Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, with the help of New York police detective Bill Stump.
Together, they found the grave through the UK General Register Office.
Mr Stump, also a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, said Mr Zerbe had been in the "odd" position of fighting for both sides during the Civil War.
"He fought for the confederacy until he was taken prisoner," he said.
"And then fought for the union and saw heavy fighting."
The men now want to reinstate a commemorative headstone paid for by the US Department of Veterans Affairs.
But to be able to do so, they need to speak to the owner of the plot for permission.
Mr Bogino added: "I hope if we are ever able to have a dedication ceremony it will be emotional and I'll feel like we've accomplished something to honour the memory of these brave - really brave - soldiers."
Ann Clouston, chair of the Friends of Westoe Cemetery, said she believed any commemorative headstone might have been removed in the past for safety reasons.
Fay Cunningham, secretary of the group, said in its day the grave would have been "quite grand" and it looked like there had been wrought iron railings around it.
"I do believe at one point an American consul did come and lay a wreath on the grave," she said.
"It has been important and I think it will be important to us again."
