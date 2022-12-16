Man who died on oil rig was amazing, says family
A British man who died on an oil rig off Qatar was "one of a kind", his family has said.
Robert Robson, 38, from the Tyne and Wear area, died in an unspecified non-work-related incident at an offshore platform on Monday.
Two other British men were said to be involved, one of whom was injured and transported to the UK and the other detained by Qatari authorities.
All three were contracted to Film-Ocean.
They were working for the part Qatari state-owned North Oil Company.
In a statement, Mr Robson's family said: "Robbie was an amazing, one-of-a-kind, beautiful soul.
"He was a loving partner, dad, son, brother and uncle who was tragically taken too soon.
"He was an irreplaceable friend to many, and Robbie will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him."
It was initially reported Mr Robson was from Scotland.
